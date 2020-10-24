HALLIBURTON (NYSE:HAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCK)

Halliburton last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Halliburton has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year. Halliburton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HALLIBURTON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CCK)

Halliburton’s stock was trading at $7.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HAL shares have increased by 70.0% and is now trading at $13.31.

TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL) (NASDAQ:ERIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) last released its earnings results on July 17th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business earned $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.3. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL)’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s stock was trading at $7.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ERIC shares have increased by 73.6% and is now trading at $12.36.

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER (NYSE:AEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power last posted its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Its revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9.

HOW HAS AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power’s stock was trading at $89.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AEP shares have increased by 2.4% and is now trading at $91.88.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:MOFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.43. The business earned $46.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group has generated $3.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1.

HOW HAS MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group’s stock was trading at $24.02 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MOFG stock has decreased by 7.2% and is now trading at $22.30.