KIMCO REALTY (NYSE:KIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The firm earned $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. Kimco Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KIMCO REALTY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty’s stock was trading at $14.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KIM stock has decreased by 30.9% and is now trading at $10.26.

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE (NYSE:WWW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. Wolverine World Wide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide’s stock was trading at $22.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WWW shares have increased by 21.0% and is now trading at $27.23.

VISTA OUTDOOR (NYSE:VSTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vista Outdoor has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year. Vista Outdoor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VISTA OUTDOOR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor’s stock was trading at $4.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VSTO shares have increased by 389.6% and is now trading at $23.50.

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE (NYSE:BCSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s stock was trading at $16.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BCSF stock has decreased by 39.5% and is now trading at $10.19.