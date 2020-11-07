NUTRIEN (NYSE:NTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Its revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutrien has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. Nutrien has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NUTRIEN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien’s stock was trading at $32.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NTR shares have increased by 26.2% and is now trading at $40.38.

AUTOHOME (NYSE:ATHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome last issued its earnings results on August 25th, 2020. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company earned $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Autohome has generated $4.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9.

HOW HAS AUTOHOME’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome’s stock was trading at $71.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ATHM stock has increased by 45.7% and is now trading at $104.24.

CF INDUSTRIES (NYSE:CF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries last issued its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $847 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CF Industries has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. CF Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CF INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries’ stock was trading at $28.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CF stock has decreased by 3.5% and is now trading at $27.34.

CHROMADEX (NASDAQ:CDXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex last released its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. ChromaDex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHROMADEX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex’s stock was trading at $3.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CDXC stock has increased by 23.1% and is now trading at $4.53.