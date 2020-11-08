OGE ENERGY (NYSE:OGE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. OGE Energy has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year. OGE Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OGE ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy’s stock was trading at $34.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OGE shares have decreased by 6.9% and is now trading at $31.68.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NKTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm earned $30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Nektar Therapeutics has generated ($2.52) earnings per share over the last year. Nektar Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $16.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NKTR stock has increased by 5.8% and is now trading at $17.42.

GOLDMAN SACHS BDC (NYSE:GSBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS GOLDMAN SACHS BDC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC’s stock was trading at $17.22 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GSBD stock has decreased by 6.3% and is now trading at $16.13.

CODEXIS (NASDAQ:CDXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Codexis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CODEXIS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis’ stock was trading at $10.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CDXS stock has increased by 43.3% and is now trading at $14.50.