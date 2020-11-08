PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL (NYSE:PRU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial has generated $11.69 earnings per share over the last year. Prudential Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial’s stock was trading at $57.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PRU shares have increased by 12.8% and is now trading at $65.37.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:HST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts last issued its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.1. Host Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOST HOTELS & RESORTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts’ stock was trading at $11.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HST stock has decreased by 5.4% and is now trading at $10.93.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter. NI has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. NI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NI’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI’s stock was trading at $13.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NODK stock has increased by 22.4% and is now trading at $16.60.

WESTROCK (NYSE:WRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Its revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. WestRock has generated $3.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1.

HOW HAS WESTROCK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock’s stock was trading at $26.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WRK shares have increased by 49.6% and is now trading at $39.23.