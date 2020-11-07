PROPETRO (NYSE:PUMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. ProPetro has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4.

HOW HAS PROPETRO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro’s stock was trading at $3.76 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PUMP shares have increased by 2.9% and is now trading at $3.87.

ACORDA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ACOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Acorda Therapeutics has generated ($1.99) earnings per share over the last year. Acorda Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACORDA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ACOR shares have decreased by 16.4% and is now trading at $0.8447.

FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL (NYSE:RESI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential last posted its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.77. Front Yard Residential has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year. Front Yard Residential has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential’s stock was trading at $12.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RESI shares have increased by 7.8% and is now trading at $13.35.

PELOTON (NASDAQ:PTON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company earned $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS PELOTON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton’s stock was trading at $22.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PTON shares have increased by 475.6% and is now trading at $126.63.