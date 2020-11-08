REGIS (NYSE:RGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RGS)

Regis last released its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.63. Regis has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year. Regis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REGIS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:RGS)

Regis’ stock was trading at $9.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RGS stock has decreased by 41.8% and is now trading at $5.49.

LIBERTY BROADBAND (NASDAQ:LBRDK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband last released its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Liberty Broadband has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.4.

HOW HAS LIBERTY BROADBAND’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband’s stock was trading at $112.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LBRDK stock has increased by 35.1% and is now trading at $152.36.

PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS (NASDAQ:PLYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts last posted its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. The business earned $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Playa Hotels & Resorts has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. Playa Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts’ stock was trading at $3.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PLYA shares have increased by 6.9% and is now trading at $4.05.

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:FLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The business earned $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. Its revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FLEETCOR Technologies has generated $11.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9.

HOW HAS FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies’ stock was trading at $222.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FLT shares have increased by 7.9% and is now trading at $240.00.