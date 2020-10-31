SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY (NYSE:SITE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. SiteOne Landscape Supply has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.4. SiteOne Landscape Supply has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply’s stock was trading at $86.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SITE stock has increased by 37.5% and is now trading at $119.49.

MERCHANTS BANCORP (NASDAQ:MBIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Merchants Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERCHANTS BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp’s stock was trading at $15.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MBIN shares have increased by 35.1% and is now trading at $21.58.

KRAFT HEINZ (NASDAQ:KHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Its revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has generated $2.85 earnings per share over the last year. Kraft Heinz has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KRAFT HEINZ’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz’s stock was trading at $23.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KHC stock has increased by 29.3% and is now trading at $30.59.

EMCOR GROUP (NYSE:EME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group last released its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has generated $5.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. EMCOR Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EMCOR GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group’s stock was trading at $67.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EME stock has increased by 1.4% and is now trading at $68.19.

