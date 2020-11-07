US FOODS (NYSE:USFD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year. US Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS US FOODS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods’ stock was trading at $26.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, USFD shares have decreased by 11.3% and is now trading at $23.28.

INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES (NASDAQ:ITCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies has generated ($2.68) earnings per share over the last year. Intra-Cellular Therapies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 9th, 2020. Intra-Cellular Therapies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies’ stock was trading at $17.77 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ITCI shares have increased by 39.5% and is now trading at $24.79.

UNIVAR SOLUTIONS (NYSE:UNVR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Univar Solutions has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.9. Univar Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNIVAR SOLUTIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions’ stock was trading at $12.77 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UNVR stock has increased by 38.4% and is now trading at $17.67.

EARTHSTONE ENERGY (NYSE:ESTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Earthstone Energy has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Earthstone Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EARTHSTONE ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy’s stock was trading at $2.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ESTE shares have increased by 2.5% and is now trading at $2.43.