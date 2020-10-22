Earnings results for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Byline Bancorp last issued its earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Byline Bancorp has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Byline Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Byline Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.95%. The high price target for BY is $17.00 and the low price target for BY is $16.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Byline Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.50, Byline Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 22.0% from its current price of $13.53. Byline Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp has a dividend yield of 0.89%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Byline Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Byline Bancorp is 7.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Byline Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.21% next year. This indicates that Byline Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

In the past three months, Byline Bancorp insiders have sold 1,235.15% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $110,970.00 in company stock and sold $1,481,612.00 in company stock. 37.36% of the stock of Byline Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 36.45% of the stock of Byline Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY



Earnings for Byline Bancorp are expected to grow by 22.99% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Byline Bancorp is 12.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Byline Bancorp is 12.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Byline Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Byline Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

