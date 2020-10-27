Earnings results for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.97%. The high price target for CHRW is $115.00 and the low price target for CHRW is $53.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.94, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.67, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a forecasted downside of 11.0% from its current price of $99.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays a meaningful dividend of 2.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 48.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, C.H. Robinson Worldwide will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.16% next year. This indicates that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

In the past three months, C.H. Robinson Worldwide insiders have sold 63,275.92% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $5,170.00 in company stock and sold $3,276,535.00 in company stock. Only 1.82% of the stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is held by insiders. 94.15% of the stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW



Earnings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide are expected to grow by 16.57% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $4.15 per share. The P/E ratio of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 29.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 29.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a PEG Ratio of 3.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 8.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

