Earnings results for Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05.

Analyst Opinion on Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cabot in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.79%. The high price target for CBT is $50.00 and the low price target for CBT is $31.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cabot has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.83, Cabot has a forecasted upside of 4.8% from its current price of $41.83. Cabot has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot pays a meaningful dividend of 3.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cabot has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cabot is 35.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cabot will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.24% next year. This indicates that Cabot will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

In the past three months, Cabot insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.08% of the stock of Cabot is held by insiders. 77.67% of the stock of Cabot is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cabot (NYSE:CBT



Earnings for Cabot are expected to grow by 40.31% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Cabot is 37.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Cabot is 37.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.21. Cabot has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

