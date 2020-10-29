Earnings results for Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Cabot Oil & Gas last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Cabot Oil & Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cabot Oil & Gas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.74%. The high price target for COG is $23.00 and the low price target for COG is $16.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cabot Oil & Gas has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.39, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.67, Cabot Oil & Gas has a forecasted upside of 13.7% from its current price of $18.17. Cabot Oil & Gas has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas pays a meaningful dividend of 2.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cabot Oil & Gas does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas is 24.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cabot Oil & Gas will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.98% next year. This indicates that Cabot Oil & Gas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

In the past three months, Cabot Oil & Gas insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,014,643.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Cabot Oil & Gas is held by insiders. 93.17% of the stock of Cabot Oil & Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)



Earnings for Cabot Oil & Gas are expected to grow by 243.40% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas is 22.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas is 22.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.41. Cabot Oil & Gas has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

