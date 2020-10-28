Must-See Earnings Estimates CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Earnings results for CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.66.

CACI International last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CACI International has generated $12.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. CACI International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CACI International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $291.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.91%. The high price target for CACI is $325.00 and the low price target for CACI is $253.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CACI International has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International does not currently pay a dividend. CACI International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

In the past three months, CACI International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,484,738.00 in company stock. Only 1.56% of the stock of CACI International is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of CACI International (NYSE:CACI

Earnings for CACI International are expected to grow by 9.54% in the coming year, from $14.05 to $15.39 per share. The P/E ratio of CACI International is 16.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of CACI International is 16.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. CACI International has a PEG Ratio of 1.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CACI International has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

