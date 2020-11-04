Earnings results for Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Cactus last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cactus has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Cactus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cactus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.02%. The high price target for WHD is $33.00 and the low price target for WHD is $14.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cactus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, Cactus has a forecasted upside of 23.0% from its current price of $18.29. Cactus has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Cactus pays a meaningful dividend of 2.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cactus has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cactus is 19.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Cactus will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Cactus may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Cactus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.28% of the stock of Cactus is held by insiders. 62.66% of the stock of Cactus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cactus are expected to decrease by -28.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Cactus is 14.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Cactus is 14.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.02. Cactus has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

