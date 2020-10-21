Earnings results for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Cadence Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year. Cadence Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cadence Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.32%. The high price target for CADE is $19.00 and the low price target for CADE is $9.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cadence Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.33, Cadence Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 21.3% from its current price of $10.99. Cadence Bancorp has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cadence Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cadence Bancorp is 11.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cadence Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.67% next year. This indicates that Cadence Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

In the past three months, Cadence Bancorp insiders have sold 109.89% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $193,908.00 in company stock and sold $407,000.00 in company stock. Only 3.03% of the stock of Cadence Bancorp is held by insiders. 90.41% of the stock of Cadence Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE



Earnings for Cadence Bancorp are expected to grow by 445.45% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Cadence Bancorp is -3.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cadence Bancorp is -3.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cadence Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

