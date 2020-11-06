Earnings results for Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/06/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Cadiz last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm earned $0.15 million during the quarter. Cadiz has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cadiz has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 6th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Dividend Strength: Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz does not currently pay a dividend. Cadiz does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

In the past three months, Cadiz insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.11% of the stock of Cadiz is held by insiders. Only 20.54% of the stock of Cadiz is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI



