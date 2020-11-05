Earnings results for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Caesars Entertainment last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Caesars Entertainment has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year. Caesars Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Caesars Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.41, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.73%. The high price target for CZR is $100.00 and the low price target for CZR is $11.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Caesars Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.41, Caesars Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 15.7% from its current price of $52.20. Caesars Entertainment has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Caesars Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

In the past three months, Caesars Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Caesars Entertainment is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR



Earnings for Caesars Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.43) to ($1.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Caesars Entertainment is -16.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Caesars Entertainment is -16.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Caesars Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 3.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

