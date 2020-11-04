Earnings results for Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Caesarstone last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $99.04 million during the quarter. Caesarstone has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.5. Caesarstone has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Caesarstone in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.55%. The high price target for CSTE is $11.00 and the low price target for CSTE is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone does not currently pay a dividend. Caesarstone does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

In the past three months, Caesarstone insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.02% of the stock of Caesarstone is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE



The P/E ratio of Caesarstone is 90.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Caesarstone is 90.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.30. Caesarstone has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

