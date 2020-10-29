Earnings results for CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

CAI International last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. CAI International has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year. CAI International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CAI International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.16%. The high price target for CAI is $33.00 and the low price target for CAI is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CAI International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, CAI International has a forecasted upside of 28.2% from its current price of $25.75. CAI International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International pays a meaningful dividend of 3.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CAI International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CAI International is 42.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CAI International will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.69% next year. This indicates that CAI International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

In the past three months, CAI International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.60% of the stock of CAI International is held by insiders. 84.64% of the stock of CAI International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CAI International (NYSE:CAI



Earnings for CAI International are expected to grow by 42.28% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $4.61 per share. The P/E ratio of CAI International is -160.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CAI International is -160.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CAI International has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

