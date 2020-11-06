Earnings results for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group Holding is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

California Water Service Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm earned $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.74 million. Its revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. California Water Service Group has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.8. California Water Service Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. California Water Service Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for California Water Service Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.47%. The high price target for CWT is $56.00 and the low price target for CWT is $50.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. California Water Service Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of California Water Service Group is 64.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, California Water Service Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.00% next year. This indicates that California Water Service Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

In the past three months, California Water Service Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.89% of the stock of California Water Service Group is held by insiders. 71.94% of the stock of California Water Service Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT



Earnings for California Water Service Group are expected to grow by 18.06% in the coming year, from $1.44 to $1.70 per share. The P/E ratio of California Water Service Group is 56.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of California Water Service Group is 56.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.54. California Water Service Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

