Earnings results for Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Calix last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm earned $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. Calix has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Calix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Calix (NYSE:CALX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Calix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.30%. The high price target for CALX is $30.00 and the low price target for CALX is $22.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Calix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, Calix has a forecasted upside of 17.3% from its current price of $21.74. Calix has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix does not currently pay a dividend. Calix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Calix (NYSE:CALX)

In the past three months, Calix insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $773,641.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 17.54% of the stock of Calix is held by insiders. 72.65% of the stock of Calix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Calix (NYSE:CALX



Earnings for Calix are expected to grow by 43.33% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Calix is -90.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Calix is -90.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Calix has a P/B Ratio of 7.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

