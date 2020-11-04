Earnings results for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Callaway Golf last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $297 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Callaway Golf has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year. Callaway Golf has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Callaway Golf in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.05, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.35%. The high price target for ELY is $27.00 and the low price target for ELY is $20.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Callaway Golf has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 11 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.05, Callaway Golf has a forecasted upside of 47.3% from its current price of $15.64. Callaway Golf has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf does not currently pay a dividend. Callaway Golf has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

In the past three months, Callaway Golf insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.19% of the stock of Callaway Golf is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY



Earnings for Callaway Golf are expected to grow by 93.88% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Callaway Golf is -10.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Callaway Golf is -10.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Callaway Golf has a P/B Ratio of 1.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here