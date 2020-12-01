Earnings results for Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.4.

Analyst Opinion on Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI)

Dividend Strength: Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI)

Camber Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Camber Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI)

In the past three months, Camber Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.20% of the stock of Camber Energy is held by insiders. Only 0.82% of the stock of Camber Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI



The P/E ratio of Camber Energy is 0.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Camber Energy is 0.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Camber Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

