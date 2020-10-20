Earnings results for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.63.

Cambridge Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp has generated $6.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Cambridge Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cambridge Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.40%. The high price target for CATC is $87.00 and the low price target for CATC is $58.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cambridge Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.25, Cambridge Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 10.4% from its current price of $60.01. Cambridge Bancorp has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cambridge Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cambridge Bancorp is 34.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cambridge Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.52% next year. This indicates that Cambridge Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

In the past three months, Cambridge Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $10,097.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.58% of the stock of Cambridge Bancorp is held by insiders. 45.52% of the stock of Cambridge Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC



Earnings for Cambridge Bancorp are expected to decrease by -6.30% in the coming year, from $6.03 to $5.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Cambridge Bancorp is 14.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Cambridge Bancorp is 14.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Cambridge Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

