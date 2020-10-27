Earnings results for Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Camden National last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business earned $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Camden National has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Camden National has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Camden National in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.63%. The high price target for CAC is $48.00 and the low price target for CAC is $48.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Camden National has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.00, Camden National has a forecasted upside of 45.6% from its current price of $32.96. Camden National has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National pays a meaningful dividend of 3.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Camden National does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Camden National is 35.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Camden National will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.36% next year. This indicates that Camden National will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

In the past three months, Camden National insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.23% of the stock of Camden National is held by insiders. 66.78% of the stock of Camden National is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC



Earnings for Camden National are expected to decrease by -11.01% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $2.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Camden National is 9.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Camden National is 9.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Camden National has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

