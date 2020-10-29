Earnings results for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

Camden Property Trust last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.98. The firm earned $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust has generated $5.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.3. Camden Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.21, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.45%. The high price target for CPT is $124.00 and the low price target for CPT is $80.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Camden Property Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.21, Camden Property Trust has a forecasted upside of 20.5% from its current price of $88.18. Camden Property Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.72%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Camden Property Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Camden Property Trust is 65.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Camden Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.87% next year. This indicates that Camden Property Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

In the past three months, Camden Property Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Camden Property Trust is held by insiders. 92.04% of the stock of Camden Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT



Earnings for Camden Property Trust are expected to grow by 3.70% in the coming year, from $4.86 to $5.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Camden Property Trust is 44.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Camden Property Trust is 44.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Camden Property Trust has a PEG Ratio of 7.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Camden Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

