Earnings results for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Cameco last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business earned $525 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.76 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.0. Cameco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.10, Cameco has a forecasted upside of 45.1% from its current price of $9.72. Cameco has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco has a dividend yield of 0.63%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cameco does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cameco is 75.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cameco will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.00% next year. This indicates that Cameco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

In the past three months, Cameco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Cameco is held by insiders. 58.05% of the stock of Cameco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ



Earnings for Cameco are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Cameco is 108.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Cameco is 108.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.89. Cameco has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

