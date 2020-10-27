Earnings results for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Camtek last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37 million. Camtek has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.7. Camtek has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Camtek in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.39%. The high price target for CAMT is $21.00 and the low price target for CAMT is $15.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Camtek has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Camtek has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $17.93. Camtek has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek does not currently pay a dividend. Camtek does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

In the past three months, Camtek insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 79.40% of the stock of Camtek is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.00% of the stock of Camtek is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT



Earnings for Camtek are expected to grow by 24.53% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Camtek is 41.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Camtek is 41.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. Camtek has a P/B Ratio of 4.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

