Earnings results for Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 11/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.9.

Can-Fite BioPharma last released its earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma has generated ($3.30) earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Dividend Strength: Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma does not currently pay a dividend. Can-Fite BioPharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

In the past three months, Can-Fite BioPharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.69% of the stock of Can-Fite BioPharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF



Earnings for Can-Fite BioPharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($0.73) per share. The P/E ratio of Can-Fite BioPharma is -0.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Can-Fite BioPharma has a P/B Ratio of 2.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

