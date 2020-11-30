Earnings results for Canaan (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020.

Canaan last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 31st, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $25.21 million during the quarter. Canaan has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Canaan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 30th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Canaan (NYSE:CAN)

Dividend Strength: Canaan (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan does not currently pay a dividend. Canaan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Canaan (NYSE:CAN)

In the past three months, Canaan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Canaan (NYSE:CAN



More latest stories: here