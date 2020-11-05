Earnings results for Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Canada Goose last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Canada Goose has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. Canada Goose has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canada Goose in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.05%. The high price target for GOOS is $53.00 and the low price target for GOOS is $21.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose does not currently pay a dividend. Canada Goose does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

In the past three months, Canada Goose insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.80% of the stock of Canada Goose is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS



Earnings for Canada Goose are expected to grow by 109.30% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Canada Goose is 36.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Canada Goose is 36.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 38.37. Canada Goose has a PEG Ratio of 7.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canada Goose has a P/B Ratio of 9.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

