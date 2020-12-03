Earnings results for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce last released its earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has generated $8.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $101.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.11%. The high price target for CM is $120.00 and the low price target for CM is $65.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $101.36, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a forecasted upside of 19.1% from its current price of $85.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is 49.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.73% next year. This indicates that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

In the past three months, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.41% of the stock of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM



Earnings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are expected to grow by 8.38% in the coming year, from $7.16 to $7.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is 13.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is 13.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.33. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a PEG Ratio of 3.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here