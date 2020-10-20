Earnings results for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26.

Canadian National Railway last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway has generated $4.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Canadian National Railway has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.38%. The high price target for CNI is $152.00 and the low price target for CNI is $79.00. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Canadian National Railway has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.37, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.71, Canadian National Railway has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $111.13. Canadian National Railway has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Canadian National Railway has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Canadian National Railway is 39.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Canadian National Railway will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.61% next year. This indicates that Canadian National Railway will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

In the past three months, Canadian National Railway insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Canadian National Railway is held by insiders. 54.15% of the stock of Canadian National Railway is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI



Earnings for Canadian National Railway are expected to grow by 18.32% in the coming year, from $4.04 to $4.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Canadian National Railway is 29.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Canadian National Railway is 29.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.02. Canadian National Railway has a PEG Ratio of 3.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canadian National Railway has a P/B Ratio of 5.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

