Earnings results for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Canadian Natural Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Canadian Natural Resources has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.8. Canadian Natural Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 103.78%. The high price target for CNQ is $92.00 and the low price target for CNQ is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Canadian Natural Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.13, Canadian Natural Resources has a forecasted upside of 103.8% from its current price of $16.75. Canadian Natural Resources has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Canadian Natural Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Canadian Natural Resources is 57.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Canadian Natural Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 309.52% in the coming year. This indicates that Canadian Natural Resources may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

In the past three months, Canadian Natural Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Canadian Natural Resources is held by insiders. 66.96% of the stock of Canadian Natural Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)



Earnings for Canadian Natural Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to $0.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Canadian Natural Resources is 418.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Canadian Natural Resources is 418.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.73. Canadian Natural Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

