Earnings results for Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Cango last announced its earnings data on August 24th, 2020. The reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company earned $38.79 million during the quarter. Cango has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4. Cango has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cango (NYSE:CANG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cango in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Cango.

Dividend Strength: Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango pays a meaningful dividend of 3.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cango does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cango is 62.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cango will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.53% next year. This indicates that Cango will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cango (NYSE:CANG)

In the past three months, Cango insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.20% of the stock of Cango is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cango (NYSE:CANG



Earnings for Cango are expected to grow by 58.33% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Cango is 30.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Cango is 30.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 74.67. Cango has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

