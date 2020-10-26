Earnings results for Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Canon last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm earned $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Canon has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Canon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canon in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Canon is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.50%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Canon does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Canon is 69.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Canon will have a dividend payout ratio of 85.06% in the coming year. This indicates that Canon may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Canon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.21% of the stock of Canon is held by institutions.

Earnings for Canon are expected to grow by 155.88% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Canon is 27.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Canon is 27.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.06. Canon has a PEG Ratio of 46.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canon has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

