Earnings results for Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Capital Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm earned $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Capital Bancorp has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Capital Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capital Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.24%. The high price target for CBNK is $10.50 and the low price target for CBNK is $10.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Capital Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, Capital Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 2.2% from its current price of $10.27. Capital Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Capital Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

In the past three months, Capital Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.62% of the stock of Capital Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.13% of the stock of Capital Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK



Earnings for Capital Bancorp are expected to decrease by -6.98% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Capital Bancorp is 8.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Capital Bancorp is 8.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Capital Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

