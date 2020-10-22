Earnings results for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.32.

Capital One Financial last announced its earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.96. The company earned $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial has generated $12.09 earnings per share over the last year. Capital One Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capital One Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.77, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.05%. The high price target for COF is $120.00 and the low price target for COF is $69.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Capital One Financial also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Capital One Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.77, Capital One Financial has a forecasted upside of 19.1% from its current price of $73.72. Capital One Financial has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial has a dividend yield of 0.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Capital One Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Capital One Financial is 3.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Capital One Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.38% next year. This indicates that Capital One Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

In the past three months, Capital One Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,470,738.00 in company stock. Only 1.47% of the stock of Capital One Financial is held by insiders. 88.15% of the stock of Capital One Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF



Earnings for Capital One Financial are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to $7.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Capital One Financial is -199.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Capital One Financial is -199.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Capital One Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here