Earnings results for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Capital Southwest last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Capital Southwest has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year. Capital Southwest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capital Southwest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.66%. The high price target for CSWC is $23.50 and the low price target for CSWC is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Capital Southwest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.63, Capital Southwest has a forecasted upside of 51.7% from its current price of $12.94. Capital Southwest has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.35%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Capital Southwest has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Capital Southwest is 104.46%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Capital Southwest will have a dividend payout ratio of 97.62% in the coming year. This indicates that Capital Southwest may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

In the past three months, Capital Southwest insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.35% of the stock of Capital Southwest is held by insiders. Only 33.19% of the stock of Capital Southwest is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC



Earnings for Capital Southwest are expected to grow by 7.01% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Capital Southwest is -11.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Capital Southwest is -11.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Capital Southwest has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

