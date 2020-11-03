Earnings results for Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

Capitala Finance last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The investment management company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.42. The company earned $7 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. Capitala Finance has generated $4.80 earnings per share over the last year. Capitala Finance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capitala Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 73.87%. The high price target for CPTA is $2.25 and the low price target for CPTA is $2.25. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance does not currently pay a dividend. Capitala Finance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

In the past three months, Capitala Finance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Capitala Finance is held by insiders. 86.07% of the stock of Capitala Finance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA



Earnings for Capitala Finance are expected to grow by 161.11% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Capitala Finance is -0.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Capitala Finance is -0.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Capitala Finance has a P/B Ratio of 0.16. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

