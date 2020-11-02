Earnings results for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Lumentum last released its earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The business earned $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Its revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has generated $4.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.5. Lumentum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:LITE)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lumentum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.49%. The high price target for LITE is $120.00 and the low price target for LITE is $84.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lumentum has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.11, Lumentum has a forecasted upside of 23.5% from its current price of $82.69. Lumentum has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum does not currently pay a dividend. Lumentum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:LITE)

In the past three months, Lumentum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,866,739.00 in company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of Lumentum is held by insiders. 99.76% of the stock of Lumentum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:LITE



Earnings for Lumentum are expected to grow by 16.18% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $5.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Lumentum is 47.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Lumentum is 47.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. Lumentum has a P/B Ratio of 3.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here