Earnings results for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Capitol Federal Financial last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm earned $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Capitol Federal Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capitol Federal Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.94%. The high price target for CFFN is $15.00 and the low price target for CFFN is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Capitol Federal Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.50, Capitol Federal Financial has a forecasted upside of 7.9% from its current price of $11.58. Capitol Federal Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Capitol Federal Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Capitol Federal Financial is 50.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Capitol Federal Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.56% in the coming year. This indicates that Capitol Federal Financial may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

In the past three months, Capitol Federal Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $51,626.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Capitol Federal Financial is held by insiders. 73.85% of the stock of Capitol Federal Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN



Earnings for Capitol Federal Financial are expected to grow by 2.27% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Capitol Federal Financial is 23.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Capitol Federal Financial is 23.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Capitol Federal Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

