Earnings results for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.16.

Capri last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $451 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. Its revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Capri has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year. Capri has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capri in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.04%. The high price target for CPRI is $41.00 and the low price target for CPRI is $15.00. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Capri has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.57, Capri has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $23.28. Capri has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri does not currently pay a dividend. Capri does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

In the past three months, Capri insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $46,871.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Capri is held by insiders. 90.90% of the stock of Capri is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capri (NYSE:CPRI



Earnings for Capri are expected to grow by 418.97% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $3.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Capri is -7.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Capri is -7.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Capri has a PEG Ratio of 11.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Capri has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here