Earnings results for Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Capstar Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Capstar Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capstar Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.60%. The high price target for CSTR is $12.00 and the low price target for CSTR is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Capstar Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Capstar Financial has a forecasted upside of 10.6% from its current price of $10.85. Capstar Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 1.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Capstar Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Capstar Financial is 15.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Capstar Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.86% next year. This indicates that Capstar Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

In the past three months, Capstar Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.60% of the stock of Capstar Financial is held by insiders. Only 33.09% of the stock of Capstar Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR



Earnings for Capstar Financial are expected to grow by 8.74% in the coming year, from $1.03 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Capstar Financial is 10.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Capstar Financial is 10.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Capstar Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

