Earnings results for Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Plains GP last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Plains GP has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year. Plains GP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:PAGP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Plains GP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.62%. The high price target for PAGP is $19.00 and the low price target for PAGP is $8.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Plains GP has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.22, Plains GP has a forecasted upside of 75.6% from its current price of $6.39. Plains GP has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.45%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Plains GP has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Plains GP is 36.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Plains GP will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.86% next year. This indicates that Plains GP will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:PAGP)

In the past three months, Plains GP insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,139.00 in company stock. Only 12.47% of the stock of Plains GP is held by insiders. 80.84% of the stock of Plains GP is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:PAGP



Earnings for Plains GP are expected to decrease by -80.90% in the coming year, from $8.22 to $1.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Plains GP is -2.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Plains GP is -2.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plains GP has a P/B Ratio of 0.08. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

