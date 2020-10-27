Earnings results for Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Capstead Mortgage last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter. Capstead Mortgage has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year. Capstead Mortgage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capstead Mortgage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.95%. The high price target for CMO is $6.00 and the low price target for CMO is $6.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Capstead Mortgage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Capstead Mortgage has a forecasted upside of 7.0% from its current price of $5.61. Capstead Mortgage has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.70%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Capstead Mortgage does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Capstead Mortgage is 120.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Capstead Mortgage will have a dividend payout ratio of 88.24% in the coming year. This indicates that Capstead Mortgage may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO)

In the past three months, Capstead Mortgage insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Capstead Mortgage is held by insiders. 80.10% of the stock of Capstead Mortgage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO



Earnings for Capstead Mortgage are expected to remain at $0.68 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Capstead Mortgage is -3.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Capstead Mortgage is -3.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Capstead Mortgage has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here