Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.74.

Cara Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm earned $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics has generated ($2.49) earnings per share over the last year. Cara Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cara Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 171.23%. The high price target for CARA is $40.00 and the low price target for CARA is $30.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cara Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.50, Cara Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 171.2% from its current price of $12.72. Cara Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Cara Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Cara Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Cara Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $81,216.00 in company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Cara Therapeutics is held by insiders. 69.73% of the stock of Cara Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cara Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.39) to ($2.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Cara Therapeutics is -5.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cara Therapeutics is -5.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cara Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

