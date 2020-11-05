Earnings results for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Cardinal Health last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm earned $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has generated $5.45 earnings per share over the last year. Cardinal Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cardinal Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.58%. The high price target for CAH is $68.00 and the low price target for CAH is $53.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cardinal Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.11, Cardinal Health has a forecasted upside of 21.6% from its current price of $49.44. Cardinal Health has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cardinal Health has been increasing its dividend for 33 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cardinal Health is 35.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cardinal Health will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.11% next year. This indicates that Cardinal Health will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

In the past three months, Cardinal Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of Cardinal Health is held by insiders. 84.72% of the stock of Cardinal Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH



Earnings for Cardinal Health are expected to grow by 7.33% in the coming year, from $5.46 to $5.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Cardinal Health is -3.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cardinal Health is -3.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cardinal Health has a PEG Ratio of 1.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cardinal Health has a P/B Ratio of 8.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here