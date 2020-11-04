Earnings results for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Cardiovascular Systems last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. The company earned $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems has generated ($0.79) earnings per share over the last year. Cardiovascular Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.77%. The high price target for CSII is $48.00 and the low price target for CSII is $40.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cardiovascular Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.14, Cardiovascular Systems has a forecasted upside of 27.8% from its current price of $35.33. Cardiovascular Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Cardiovascular Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

In the past three months, Cardiovascular Systems insiders have sold 106.58% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $135,200.00 in company stock and sold $279,300.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Cardiovascular Systems is held by insiders. 90.61% of the stock of Cardiovascular Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII



Earnings for Cardiovascular Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Cardiovascular Systems is -45.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cardiovascular Systems is -45.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cardiovascular Systems has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

